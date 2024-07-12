Clime Capital Boasts Strong Dividend Yields

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited (ASX: CAM) maintains a robust dividend yield of 6.6%, outperforming the market’s approximate yield of 4.16%, with its latest fully franked dividend declared at 1.35 cents per share. The company’s NTA after tax remains steady at $0.815 as of June 2024, reflecting a stable financial position. Despite some fluctuations, Clime Capital demonstrates solid long-term growth with a 10-year gross return of 10.3%.

