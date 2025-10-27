Climb Bio’s Promising Phase 1b Study on Budoprutug for Lupus: A Market Game-Changer?

Climb Bio, Inc. ((CLYM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Climb Bio, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b study titled A Phase 1b Open-Label, Single Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Budoprutug (TNT119) in Adult Subjects With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of Budoprutug in adults with SLE, a chronic autoimmune disease, while also evaluating its pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary clinical efficacy.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is Budoprutug, a drug administered as a single intravenous dose. It is designed to treat Systemic Lupus Erythematosus by potentially improving patient outcomes through its pharmacological effects.

Study Design: This interventional study is open-label and non-randomized, involving a sequential model. Participants are enrolled in four cohorts, each receiving ascending doses of Budoprutug. The study’s primary purpose is treatment, with no masking involved, allowing for direct observation of the drug’s effects.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 6, 2025, and the latest update was submitted on October 20, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Climb Bio’s stock performance by demonstrating progress in developing a treatment for SLE, a significant unmet medical need. Successful outcomes could enhance investor sentiment and position Climb Bio favorably against competitors in the autoimmune treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

