Climb Bio’s Phase 2 Study on Budoprutug: A Potential Game-Changer in Nephrology

Climb Bio, Inc. ((CLYM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) is currently conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Phase 2, Open-Label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Budoprutug (TNT119) in Subjects With Primary Membranous Nephropathy (PMN).’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of three different dose regimens of the drug budoprutug in patients with PMN, a kidney disorder. This research is significant as it could lead to new treatment options for this condition.

The intervention being tested is budoprutug, a drug administered in single intravenous doses on specified days. The purpose of this drug is to treat Primary Membranous Nephropathy by evaluating its safety and efficacy across different dosages.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a non-randomized, sequential intervention model. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary goal of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on July 24, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 20, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

From a market perspective, this study update could positively influence Climb Bio’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results show promising safety and efficacy of budoprutug. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in PMN treatment could impact other companies in the nephrology space.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue