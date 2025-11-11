Climb Bio, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Climb Bio, Inc. ( (CLYM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Climb Bio, Inc. presented to its investors.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases, with a pipeline that includes budoprutug and CLYM116. In its latest earnings report, Climb Bio, Inc. highlighted its continued investment in research and development, reporting a net loss of $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million in the same period last year. The company also noted a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $87.2 million at the end of 2024 to $25.8 million as of September 30, 2025. Key financial metrics from the report include total operating expenses of $14.9 million for the quarter, with research and development expenses accounting for $9.1 million. The company also reported interest income of $2 million, which partially offset its operating losses. Looking ahead, Climb Bio, Inc. remains focused on advancing its product candidates through clinical trials and securing additional financing to support its operations. The management anticipates the need for substantial future funding to achieve its strategic objectives.

