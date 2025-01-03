Cleveland-Cliffs Appoints Jane M. Cronin to Board

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The latest announcement is out from Cleveland-Cliffs ( (CLF) ).
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has appointed Jane M. Cronin to its Board of Directors, with her role effective immediately. Ms. Cronin is recognized as an independent director and will serve on the Audit Committee, receiving compensation similar to other nonemployee directors. The company has also planned to enter into an Indemnification Agreement with her, ensuring protection against expenses related to her Board service.
More about Cleveland-Cliffs
YTD Price Performance: 0.0%
Average Trading Volume: 13,810,675
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $4.71B
Find detailed analytics on CLF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.