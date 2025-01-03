Cleveland-Cliffs Appoints Jane M. Cronin to Board

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Cleveland-Cliffs ( (CLF) ).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has appointed Jane M. Cronin to its Board of Directors, with her role effective immediately. Ms. Cronin is recognized as an independent director and will serve on the Audit Committee, receiving compensation similar to other nonemployee directors. The company has also planned to enter into an Indemnification Agreement with her, ensuring protection against expenses related to her Board service.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 13,810,675

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.71B

