Cleo Diagnostics Reports Reduced Losses and Advances Clinical Trials

CLEO Diagnostics Ltd ( (AU:COV) ) just unveiled an update.

Cleo Diagnostics Limited reported a 3.4% decrease in revenues to $190,795 and a reduction in losses by 25.31% to $1,950,364 for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. The company is advancing its clinical trials and patent applications, which could enhance its market position and offer potential benefits to stakeholders.

More about CLEO Diagnostics Ltd

Cleo Diagnostics Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on diagnostic technologies. The company is actively involved in clinical trials in the US and Australia and is working on patenting its licensed technology globally.

YTD Price Performance: 47.22%

Average Trading Volume: 130,638

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

