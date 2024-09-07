Cleo Diagnostics Advances Ovarian Cancer Detection

CLEO Diagnostics Ltd (AU:COV) has released an update.

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd has begun U.S. clinical trials for its pioneering blood test for ovarian cancer, aiming to secure FDA approval by 2025. The trials involve over 8 recruitment centers and are crucial to validating the test’s effectiveness for early-stage cancer detection. This advancement could revolutionize ovarian cancer diagnosis, where current methods are limited to post-surgery analysis.

