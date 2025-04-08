Clene Showcases CNM-Au8® Advancements at Neurology Session

Clene ( (CLNN) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 8, 2025, Clene announced the presentation of evidence demonstrating remyelination and neuronal repair with their CNM-Au8® treatment during the VISIONARY-MS LTE at the American Academy of Neurology Late-Breaking Science Session. This announcement highlights Clene’s ongoing efforts in advancing neurological treatments, potentially strengthening its position in the medical research industry and offering promising implications for stakeholders involved in neurological disorder therapies.

Clene’s overall stock score reflects its precarious financial condition, underscored by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis signals a bearish trend, and the company’s negative valuation metrics further weaken investor confidence. Without any positive guidance from earnings calls or corporate events, the stock remains high-risk.

YTD Price Performance: -50.65%

Average Trading Volume: 49,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.22M

