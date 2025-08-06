Clearway Energy Launches $100 Million ATM Equity Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Clearway Energy ( (CWEN) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Clearway Energy, Inc. announced the initiation of a $100 million At-The-Market (ATM) equity offering program, entering into an Equity Distribution Agreement with several major financial institutions. The company plans to use the proceeds from this program for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, and investments, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (CWEN) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clearway Energy stock, see the CWEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CWEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CWEN is a Outperform.

Clearway Energy’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators contribute significantly to its score. The positive earnings call sentiment further boosts confidence. However, high leverage and valuation concerns slightly offset these strengths. Continued focus on debt management and maintaining operational efficiency will be crucial.

To see Spark’s full report on CWEN stock, click here.

More about Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S., with a portfolio comprising approximately 12 GW of gross capacity across 27 states. This includes around 9.2 GW of wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems, and about 2.8 GW of dispatchable combustion-based power generation assets. The company aims to provide stable and growing dividend income to its investors through its environmentally-sound and primarily contracted portfolio. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A.

Average Trading Volume: 856,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.33B

For detailed information about CWEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue