ClearVue Technologies Secures $2.7M for Expansion

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has successfully raised $2.733 million through the issuance of 5 million shares at a slight premium, with funds aimed at bolstering their balance sheet for US market expansion and global scaling. The Australian company specializes in integrating solar technology into building surfaces like glass, offering energy-generating solutions that respond to climate change and energy efficiency mandates.

