ClearVue Expands MENA Presence with UAE Partnership

ClearVue Technologies Ltd has expanded its strategic partnership with Alutec and Aria Holding to distribute its solar glass products in the UAE through Dune MENA General Trading L.L.C. This move marks a significant step in ClearVue’s strategy to penetrate the Middle Eastern market, leveraging its Building Integrated Photovoltaic solutions to meet the region’s energy efficiency demands. The agreement facilitates ClearVue’s market entry into the UAE, with plans for further agreements in India and Saudi Arabia in 2025, thereby strengthening its presence in these burgeoning construction markets.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd, based in Australia, is a global leader in integrating advanced solar technology into building surfaces. Its patented solar glass technology allows energy generation from clear glass windows, which can be applied to windows, skylights, greenhouses, and facades. This innovation enhances the sustainability and energy efficiency of buildings, addressing the challenge of decarbonizing the global economy. The company’s Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) products enable entire buildings to generate electricity, providing environmental, social, and shareholder benefits.

