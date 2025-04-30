Clearview Wealth Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

An announcement from Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ) is now available.

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it has repurchased a total of 108,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to over 4.4 million. This buy-back initiative is part of Clearview’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

Clearview Wealth Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management and financial planning services. The company primarily offers products and services aimed at helping individuals and businesses manage their financial assets and investments.

YTD Price Performance: 19.23%

Average Trading Volume: 567,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$288.1M

