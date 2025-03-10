ClearView Wealth Director Increases Stake, Signaling Confidence

Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ) just unveiled an update.

ClearView Wealth Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Nadine Gooderick acquiring 395,821 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

ClearView Wealth Limited operates within the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management and insurance products. The company is known for providing investment solutions and financial advisory services, catering to a diverse client base seeking to manage and grow their wealth.

YTD Price Performance: 14.62%

Average Trading Volume: 498,411

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$277.3M

