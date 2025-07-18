ClearSign Combustion Enters New ATM Offering Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ClearSign Combustion ( (CLIR) ) has shared an update.

On July 17, 2025, ClearSign Technologies Corporation entered into an At The Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, allowing the company to sell shares of its common stock up to $10,390,000. The proceeds from this offering are intended for working capital, research and development, marketing, sales, and general corporate purposes. This move follows the termination of a previous agreement with Virtu Americas LLC on July 12, 2025, which had a similar purpose but a lower aggregate offering price of $8,700,000.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLIR) stock is a Buy with a $2.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CLIR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLIR is a Neutral.

ClearSign Combustion’s overall stock score is driven by significant challenges in financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics reflect ongoing losses. Despite these challenges, strategic partnerships and a strong cash position provide some potential for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on CLIR stock, click here.

More about ClearSign Combustion

ClearSign Technologies Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced combustion systems and technologies. The company is known for its innovative solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions in industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 59,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.21M

Learn more about CLIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

