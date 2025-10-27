Clearmind Medicine’s CMND-100: A Promising Study for Alcohol Use Disorder

Clearmind Medicine Inc. ((TSE:CMND)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase I/II Single and Multiple Dose Tolerability, Safety and Pharmacokinetic Study of CMND-100 in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects With Binge Drinking/ Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)’. The study aims to determine the tolerable dose and evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of CMND-100, a potential treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), while also assessing its efficacy in reducing drinking patterns and cravings.

The intervention being tested is CMND-100, a psychoactive compound in gelatin capsules, intended to help manage AUD symptoms. It contains 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI), which is designed to reduce alcohol consumption and cravings.

The study is interventional, with a randomized, sequential model. It includes open-label and double-blind phases, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Parts C and D involve a quadruple masking approach, ensuring participants and researchers remain unaware of treatment allocations.

The study began on March 2, 2023, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates not yet specified. The last update was submitted on February 12, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study could significantly impact Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if CMND-100 proves effective. As the company explores a novel treatment for AUD, it positions itself competitively in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

