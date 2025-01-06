Clearfield Director Patrick F. Goepel to Step Down

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Clearfield ( (CLFD) ) has issued an update.

Patrick F. Goepel, a director at Clearfield, Inc., announced he will not seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the 2025 annual meeting, citing a desire to focus on other business opportunities. His decision is not related to any disagreements with the company’s operations, and his term will conclude at the 2025 shareholder meeting.

More about Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing fiber management and connectivity products and solutions. The company serves customers in the broadband service industry, aiming to enhance network performance and reduce deployment costs.

YTD Price Performance: 3.78%

Average Trading Volume: 122,545

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $474.7M

