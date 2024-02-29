Clear Blue Unveils AI-Enhanced Smart Power Service

Clear Blue Technologies International, Inc. (TSE:CBLU) has released an update.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. has announced the full integration of its Esite product with the Illumience Smart Power Cloud management service, set to go live for telecom infrastructure customers in March 2024. Backed by a $5 million government grant, the company aims to significantly reduce generator fuel consumption by 20-50%, potentially increasing customer profits by 5-10% through advanced AI-driven energy forecasting and management. Clear Blue leverages over 1 trillion data points from worldwide deployments to enhance its machine learning capabilities and lead in solar and energy performance for Telecom and IoT systems.

