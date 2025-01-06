Clear Blue Technologies Completes Shares for Debt and Private Placement Transactions

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Clear Blue Technologies International, Inc. ( (TSE:CBLU) ) has shared an update.

Clear Blue Technologies announced the completion of a shares for debt transaction and a private placement, settling approximately $8.77 million of debt into equity and raising approximately $1.575 million. This strategic financial restructuring enhances the company’s equity position and supports its operational goals. BDC Capital, a subsidiary of the Business Development Bank of Canada, significantly increased its stake in Clear Blue through this transaction, which strengthens its influence and potential control over the company.

More about Clear Blue Technologies International, Inc.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. operates in the technology sector, providing innovative smart off-grid systems and solutions. The company focuses on delivering reliable, clean, and cost-effective power solutions for critical infrastructure worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 264,482

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.49M

