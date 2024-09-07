Cleantek Industries Completes Key Financing Round

Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSE:CTEK) has released an update.

Cleantek Industries Inc. has announced the successful completion of a private placement financing, which is set to propel the company’s growth and development in clean energy technologies. The capital will enhance Cleantek’s offerings in wastewater management and industrial lighting solutions in North America, solidifying their commitment to shareholder value and technological innovation.

