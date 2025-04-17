CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. Discovers Promising Antimony Deposits in Bolivia

The latest announcement is out from Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ( (TSE:CTV) ).

CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. has identified significant antimony mineralization in its El Triunfo gold and antimony project in Bolivia, with promising assay results from recent drill holes. This discovery positions the company to potentially capitalize on the rising demand for antimony, driven by its critical role in energy storage, military, and industrial applications, especially in light of China’s recent export restrictions.

More about Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 152,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into CTV stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue