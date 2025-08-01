CleanTech Partners with Senergy for Enhanced Digital Marketing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ( (TSE:CTV) ) has issued an update.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. has engaged Senergy Communications Capital Inc. to enhance its digital marketing efforts. This collaboration aims to boost awareness of CleanTech’s projects through a two-week digital marketing campaign, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on increasing its market presence.

More about Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and critical mineral resources. The company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

Average Trading Volume: 160,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

