CleanTech Lithium Hosts Investor Webinar

CleanTech Lithium PLC, a company focused on sustainable lithium production in Chile, has scheduled a live presentation for shareholders and potential investors on August 13, 2024, featuring the Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler. Interested parties are invited to register for the webinar to learn more about the company’s advancements in lithium projects using Direct Lithium Extraction technology. This innovative approach, powered by renewable energy, aims to supply ‘green’ lithium to the burgeoning EV and battery market, while minimizing environmental impact.

