CleanTech Lithium Gains Key Indigenous Endorsement

At the prestigious CESCO seminar in Santiago, Chile, CleanTech Lithium PLC announced that its Laguna Verde project received a public endorsement from the indigenous Colla Pai-Ote community. The company, poised to start construction by 2026 pending government approval, highlighted the importance of sustainable extraction technologies and community partnerships in advancing Chile’s National Lithium Strategy. CleanTech Lithium’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility was underscored by a co-signed agreement with local communities, ensuring adherence to international standards and direct community involvement in environmental assessments.

