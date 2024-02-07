CleanSpark Expands Data Center Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions

Cleanspark (CLSK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

CleanSpark, Inc. has made strategic moves in the property market by acquiring full membership interest in several LLCs and purchasing real estate in Georgia and Mississippi through its subsidiaries CSRE Properties Dalton, LLC, and CSRE Properties Mississippi, LLC. The Georgia deal includes a $3.435 million acquisition of a site for a 15 megawatt data center, alongside a construction management agreement. The Mississippi transactions amount to $19.8 million for three properties and membership interest in MS Data, LLC, consolidating CleanSpark’s position and expanding its footprint in the data center space.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.