CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. Announces Cessation of Securities

An announcement from CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CSX) ) is now available.

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. has announced the cessation of certain securities, including 152,000 restricted share awards that lapsed due to unmet conditions and 600,000 options that expired without exercise. This cessation may affect the company’s capital structure and could potentially influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s management of its equity incentives.

More about CleanSpace Holdings Ltd.

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. operates in the safety equipment industry, primarily focusing on providing innovative respiratory protection solutions. The company is known for its advanced personal respiratory devices, catering to a global market that includes healthcare, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 52,713

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$35.87M

