Clean TeQ Water Ltd Advances Key Projects Amidst Industry Momentum

Clean TeQ Water Ltd’s third-quarter report highlights significant progress in several key projects, underscoring its technical and operational momentum. The company is advancing its PHOSPHIX® project in Ireland, securing a major contract to address European phosphorus discharge regulations. Additionally, Clean TeQ received a Letter of Intent from Nyrstar for a DESALX® wastewater treatment plant, marking commercial validation of its technology. The company’s U-Column Enhanced Desorption system is in commissioning at a uranium plant, aligning with the global shift towards clean energy. Despite challenges in the lithium sector, Clean TeQ remains focused on long-term fundamentals, with its MBIX platform gaining recognition for lithium recovery. The Townsville Water Recycling Project is nearing full operational status, and the company’s ATA® technology for mine tailings processing shows promising potential. NematiQ, a subsidiary, is advancing water safety solutions using Graphene Membrane technology, demonstrating positive results in decentralized drinking water treatment.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd operates in the water treatment industry, focusing on advanced water purification technologies. Its primary products include PHOSPHIX®, DESALX®, and BIONEX®, which address environmental regulations and resource recovery. The company is positioned as a leader in nutrient removal and industrial wastewater treatment, with a market focus on Europe and sectors like uranium and lithium recovery.

