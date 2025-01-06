Clean TeQ Water Announces Director’s Interest Update

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Clean TeQ Water Ltd ( (AU:CNQ) ) has provided an announcement.

Clean TeQ Water Limited has announced a change in the directorial interest of Peter Leonard Voigt, involving the lapse and cancellation of 129,207 unquoted performance rights due to unmet vesting conditions. This update reflects internal shifts in the company’s executive equity arrangements, potentially influencing stakeholder perceptions of executive incentives and performance alignment in the water treatment industry.

More about Clean TeQ Water Ltd

Clean TeQ Water Ltd is a company operating in the water treatment industry, focused on providing innovative water treatment solutions. The company is known for its advanced technologies aiming to address challenging water treatment requirements across various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -4.69%

Average Trading Volume: 47,923

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

