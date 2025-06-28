Clean Seed Capital Reinstates Trading Amid Financial Restructuring

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Clean Seed Capital ( ($TSE:CSX.H) ) has provided an update.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. announced the reinstatement of trading for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, following the resolution of a cease trade order issued in January 2024. The company plans to hold an annual general meeting to address compliance issues and review financial statements. Despite financial challenges, including a significant net working capital deficit and outstanding debts, Clean Seed is exploring options for raising additional funds to sustain operations and support future growth.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. is an innovative company specializing in the development and production of patented agricultural technologies. The company focuses on creating commercially viable solutions to modern agricultural challenges, positioning itself as a leader in technological advancements within the agriculture industry.

