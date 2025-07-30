Clean Seed Capital Launches Mexican Demonstrator Program for SMART Seeder Mini-MAX™

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Clean Seed Capital ( ($TSE:CSX.H) ).

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has advanced its strategy in Latin America by launching a demonstrator program in Mexico for its SMART Seeder Mini-MAX™ units through its distribution partner, Maquinaria Agricola JAS. This initiative marks the operational start of Clean Seed’s commercial launch in the Mexican market, leveraging MAJAS’ extensive dealer network to enhance visibility and adoption of its technology. The rollout is part of Clean Seed’s broader international expansion plan, with units manufactured by Mahindra and distributed to high-visibility farms and sales sites.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. is an agricultural technology company focused on the commercialization of its SMART Seeder™ technologies. These tools are designed to reduce fertilizer usage while enhancing crop performance and farm profitability. The company’s flagship product, the SMART Seeder™ system, offers precision seeding with advanced electronic metering and software control, positioning it as a leader in sustainable farming innovations.

Average Trading Volume: 42,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$10.46M

