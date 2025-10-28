Clean Seed and Mahindra Launch Full-Scale Production of SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clean Seed Capital ( ($TSE:CSX.H) ) has shared an update.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone by commencing full-scale manufacturing of its SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™ at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s facility in India. This strategic partnership with Mahindra, the largest tractor manufacturer by volume, marks a crucial step in Clean Seed’s global commercialization efforts. The collaboration not only underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable agricultural innovation but also positions it strongly in the global market, with initial shipments heading to Mexico, Brazil, and Canada. The partnership is expected to positively impact farmers and the environment by providing advanced farm machinery solutions that improve profitability and reduce environmental impact.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agricultural technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced seeding and planting solutions. The company’s primary product is the SMART Seeder MINI-MAX™, a no-till, multi-crop seed drill designed to enhance farm profitability and sustainability by reducing fertilizer inputs and seed waste.

