Clean Power Hydrogen PLC Raises £0.076 Million in Retail Offer

An update from Clean Power Hydrogen PLC ( (GB:CPH2) ) is now available.

Clean Power Hydrogen PLC successfully concluded its Retail Offer, raising £0.076 million through the sale of over a million shares at 7.5 pence each. The total fundraising effort will result in the issuance of over 83 million new shares, pending shareholder approval at a general meeting, which is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and operational capacity.

More about Clean Power Hydrogen PLC

Clean Power Hydrogen PLC is a company in the clean energy industry, focusing on producing hydrogen solutions and technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -36.88%

Average Trading Volume: 550,956

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

