Clean Power Hydrogen PLC Expands Share Issuance to Meet Demand

Clean Power Hydrogen PLC ( (GB:CPH2) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc has announced the issuance of 536,666 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 7.5 pence per share to meet additional demand following a recent fundraising. The shares will be traded on AIM, with admission expected on 20 January 2025, increasing the total number of voting rights to 354,424,187, which stakeholders can use for future interest calculations.

More about Clean Power Hydrogen PLC

Clean Power Hydrogen plc (CPH2) is a UK-based company specializing in green hydrogen technology and manufacturing. The company has developed an intellectual property-protected Membrane-Free Electrolyser (MFE) and focuses on providing sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 2.10%

Average Trading Volume: 408,327

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

