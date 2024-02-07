Clean Harbors Expands with $400M HEPACO Acquisition

Clean Harbors (CLH) has released an update.

Clean Harbors, Inc. is set to acquire HEPACO for $400 million in cash, as indicated by a purchase agreement with Gryphon Investors. This strategic move, outlined in a February 6 press release, signals a significant expansion for the company, showcasing its growth ambitions in the environmental and waste services sector.

