Classic Minerals Ltd Seeks AGM Extension

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd, a West Australian minerals company transitioning from exploration to mining, has requested an extension for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). The company, which is actively developing its flagship Kat Gap Gold Project, holds a significant 578 km2 of tenements in mineral-rich areas of Western Australia. Classic Minerals Ltd reports a robust portfolio with substantial gold and base metal prospects, including an estimated 377,946 ounces of inferred and indicated gold resources.

For further insights into AU:CLZ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.