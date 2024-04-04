Class 1 Nickel Launches Share Private Placement

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Ltd. (TSE:NICO) has released an update.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. is set to issue up to 15 million shares at $0.05 each in a non-brokered private placement, aimed at raising funds for exploration and general expenses. The company, specializing in nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineral resources, operates the 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property in Ontario and holds interests in Quebec’s Somanike property, which includes the historic Marbridge Nickel Mine.

For further insights into TSE:NICO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.