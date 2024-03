Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Ltd. (TSE:NICO) has released an update.

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited has awarded over 11.7 million stock options to its service providers, including key insiders. These options, exercisable at Cdn$0.07, are immediately vested and valid through March 27, 2027. The company specializes in developing nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources in Ontario and Quebec.

