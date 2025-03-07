Clarus Corp Reports 2024 Financial Results Amid Challenges

Clarus Corp ( (CLAR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Clarus Corp presented to its investors.

Clarus Corporation, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a global leader in the design and development of equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts, known for its innovative brands such as Black Diamond, Rhino-Rack, and TRED Outdoors. The company recently reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a challenging year with a decrease in sales and significant net losses, but also improvements in gross margins and strategic acquisitions. Key financial metrics showed a decline in sales to $71.4 million for the fourth quarter and $264.3 million for the full year, with net losses impacted by goodwill impairments and tax expenses. However, adjusted EBITDA improved to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting operational efficiencies and cost management. Looking ahead, Clarus is optimistic about its strategic initiatives and recent acquisition of RockyMounts, which is expected to enhance its product offerings and market reach. The company anticipates sales in 2025 to range between $250 million and $260 million, with a focus on scaling its Adventure segment and launching new products.