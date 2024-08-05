Clarkson PLC Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

Clarkson (GB:CKN) has released an update.

Clarkson PLC has announced the appointment of Constantin Cotzias as an independent Non-Executive Director, who brings extensive experience in financial markets and data technology, and will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee. Constantin’s impressive background includes positions at Bloomberg LP, as well as legal expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs. His appointment is expected to significantly contribute to Clarkson’s ongoing growth and innovation in the shipping and offshore markets.

