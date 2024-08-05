Clarkson PLC Reports Steady Financials and Dividend Growth

Clarkson (GB:CKN) has released an update.

Clarkson PLC, a global leader in shipping services, has announced a slight decrease in underlying profit before taxation to £51.5m for the first half of 2024, compared to £53.1m in the previous year, but saw an increase in both spot and forward business in its Broking division. The company remains financially robust with £178.4m in free cash and has raised its interim dividend to 32p per share, marking the 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth. Clarkson’s CEO expressed confidence in meeting full-year expectations and continuing the company’s progressive dividend policy.

