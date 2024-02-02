Clarivate Issues Amendment Notice via FD Disclosure

Clarivate (CLVT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Clarivate Plc has announced an amendment through a press release dated February 1, 2024, as detailed in the Current Report on Form 8-K. The released information and accompanying Exhibit 99.1 are for informational purposes only and are not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor will they be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or document under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly stated in such filings.

For further insights into CLVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.