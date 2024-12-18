Clarity Pharmaceuticals Lists New Securities on ASX

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 168,250 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to increase its market presence and attract potential investors. The securities are set to be listed under the ASX code CU6 as of December 18, 2024.

