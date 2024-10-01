Clarity Pharmaceuticals’ Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals has announced their COBRA study’s selection as a Top-Rated Oral Presentation at the EANM 2024 Congress, highlighting their SAR-bisPSMA product’s potential to improve imaging and treatment of prostate cancer. The study indicates significant detection capabilities in patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer and a case report demonstrating a complete response in a patient with advanced prostate cancer. These developments mark a promising advance in Clarity’s mission to provide innovative cancer treatment options.

