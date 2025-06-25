Clarity Medical Group Delays 2025 Annual Results Amid Audit Issues

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1406) ) has shared an announcement.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited announced a delay in the publication of its audited annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, due to ongoing investigations into certain allegations relevant to the audit. This delay may also affect the timely dispatch of the 2025 annual report, leading to potential non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. The company is working closely with its auditor to resolve these issues and aims to release the results as soon as possible. Additionally, the board has decided not to declare a final dividend for the fiscal year.

More about Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the medical industry. The company and its subsidiaries are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on providing medical services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 130,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

