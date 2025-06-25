Clarity Medical Group Announces Board Reshuffle

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1406) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced several changes to its board of directors, including the appointment of Ms. Ci Ying as an independent non-executive director and a member of the nomination committee, effective June 25, 2025. These changes are part of a broader reshuffle that includes the resignation of a non-executive director and the re-designation of the chairman of the audit committee, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and strategic direction.

More about Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the medical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing medical services and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 130,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more insights into 1406 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue