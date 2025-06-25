Clarity Medical Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1406) ) has provided an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles, highlighting the leadership structure within the company. This announcement outlines the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as the members of the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, reflecting the company’s governance framework.

More about Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the medical industry. It focuses on providing healthcare services, with a particular emphasis on leveraging its board of directors’ diverse expertise to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 130,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

