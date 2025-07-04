Clara Technologies Expands Sales Buddi App to Google Play Store

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clara Technologies Corp. ( (TSE:CLTE) ) has provided an announcement.

Clara Technologies Corp has launched its AI-powered sales coaching app, Sales Buddi, on the Google Play Store, significantly expanding its global reach. This strategic move allows the app to tap into over 2.5 billion monthly users across 190+ markets, enhancing its accessibility and potential impact on sales professionals worldwide. Sales Buddi is designed to address the lack of effective coaching tools in sales, offering features like real-time feedback, AI-generated strategies, and personalized training journeys. By being available on both major app stores, Sales Buddi empowers sales teams with mobile-first coaching, leveraging quantum-enhanced AI to improve sales performance.

More about Clara Technologies Corp.

Clara Technologies Corp is an enterprise technology company focused on developing AI and quantum-enhanced tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform, Sales Buddi, aims to transform sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

Average Trading Volume: 83,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$140.1M

