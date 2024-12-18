Clara Resources Updates on Securities Issue

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced an update to their previous statement regarding the proposed issue of securities. The company is correcting the date for normal trading of new securities issued through an institutional offer, which involves an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact trading timelines and market strategies.

