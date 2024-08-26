Clara Resources Plans New Share Issuance

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

CLARA RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LTD has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a maximum of 1,666,667 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX code C7A, with an expected issue date of 31st October 2024. The company has informed the ASX of the details and is in the process of seeking approval for quotation of the securities on the Australian Securities Exchange.

