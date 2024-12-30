Clara Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Aus Tin Mining Limited (AU:C7A) has released an update.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced the quotation of 163,584,738 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marked with the security code C7A, as of December 30, 2024. This move follows transactions previously disclosed to the market, reflecting strategic developments within the company. Investors may find this an interesting opportunity to consider, given the potential implications for the company’s market presence.

