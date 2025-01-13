Clara Resources Extends Retail Offer in Securities Issue

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Clara Resources Australia Ltd has announced an update regarding their proposed issue of securities. The update includes an extension to the retail offer as part of an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, which is commonly referred to as a JUMBO or ANREO. This extension may provide additional opportunities for retail investors to participate, potentially impacting the company’s capital raising efforts and market positioning.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,086,866

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.38M

